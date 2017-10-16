Dr. Alan Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Weinstock, MD
Dr. Alan Weinstock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Weinstock works at
Weinstock Alan MD Office10313 Georgia Ave Ste 105, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 593-3500
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have worked with different doctors in clinics,hospitals,urgent cares and doctors' offices;and have yet to meet a more caring,compassionate,experienced doctor as Dr. Alan Weinstock. I no longer live there,but it is good to hear that Dr. Weinstock is the same today as he was then. The world need more doctors like him.
- Washington Hospital Center
- Med Coll Virginia
- Franklin and Marshall College
Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstock accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.