Dr. Alan Weinstock, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alan Weinstock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center

Dr. Weinstock works at WEINSTOCK ALAN MD OFFICE in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weinstock Alan MD Office
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 105, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 593-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2017
    I have worked with different doctors in clinics,hospitals,urgent cares and doctors' offices;and have yet to meet a more caring,compassionate,experienced doctor as Dr. Alan Weinstock. I no longer live there,but it is good to hear that Dr. Weinstock is the same today as he was then. The world need more doctors like him.
    Janice Bynem in Florence,SC — Oct 16, 2017
    About Dr. Alan Weinstock, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1912975970
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Med Coll Virginia
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinstock works at WEINSTOCK ALAN MD OFFICE in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Weinstock’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

