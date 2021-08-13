Dr. Alan Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Weinstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes and Endocrinology of Denver, Lone Tree, CO7200 S Alton Way Ste A120, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions
-
2
Diabetes and Endocrinology of Denver, Lone Tree, CO10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 203, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 282-2288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
My first appointment with Dr. Weinstein was one of the most pleasurable experiences I have ever had with a doctor. He was very thorough explaining my condition and options. He made me laugh. He's a great communicator. Although I have never actually been treated by the good doctor, I feel very comfortable his evaluation and look forward to seeing him again in six months. I would recommend him strongly.
About Dr. Alan Weinstein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1881654267
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein speaks French.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.