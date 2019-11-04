Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Weinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Weinstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine424 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-2614
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tried to get appointment with the doctor, no respond yet. Need your help to see the doctor.
About Dr. Alan Weinstein, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1518938026
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.