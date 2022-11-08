Dr. Alan Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Weinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Weinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Urological Medical Group of North Orange County301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 180, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 579-1139
-
2
Urological Medical Group Of North Orange County16960 Bastanchury Rd Ste F, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 870-5970
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Weinberg by my GP. Was getting up 3-4 times a night. After reviewing treatments I decided to have the Rezum, out-patient procedure. It was uncomfortable for a couple of days but all of my symptoms have gone away and I am sleeping all night. I am very glad I asked him for help with my problem and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alan Weinberg, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinberg speaks Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
