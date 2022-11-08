See All Urologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Alan Weinberg, MD

Urology
4.4 (94)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Weinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Weinberg works at Urological Medical Grp/N Orange Cty in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Yorba Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urological Medical Group of North Orange County
    301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 180, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 579-1139
    Urological Medical Group Of North Orange County
    16960 Bastanchury Rd Ste F, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 870-5970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Nov 08, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Weinberg by my GP. Was getting up 3-4 times a night. After reviewing treatments I decided to have the Rezum, out-patient procedure. It was uncomfortable for a couple of days but all of my symptoms have gone away and I am sleeping all night. I am very glad I asked him for help with my problem and highly recommend him.
    JF — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Weinberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851398382
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

