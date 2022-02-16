Dr. Alan Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Wang, MD
Dr. Alan Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 469-9200
Gastroenterology4575 Weaver Pkwy Ste 200, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 717-2600
Duly Health and Care1206 E 9th St, Lockport, IL 60441 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care2 Transam Plaza Dr, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care1121 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (630) 469-9200
Gastroenterology24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 225, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 717-2600
Dupage Medical Group Gastroenterology100 Spalding Dr Ste 208, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 717-2600
Gastroenterology76 W Countryside Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 717-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
I REALLY REALLY love Dr Wang. He’s so smart, spends so much time with you, and makes sure you understand. I actually look forward to seeing him because we both laugh so much. (The poop jokes make themselves). He’s not afraid to take time to explain things, and he’s so thorough about future plans and prospects. His staff is less awesome. They’re not bad, but very mediocre. He could really do so much better if he was better supported.
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
