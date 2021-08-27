Dr. Wan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Wan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Wan, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Rochelle Community Hospital.
Locations
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 202, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 802-7480
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4305 W Medical Center Dr Ste 1, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-8100
3
Northwestern Medical Group - Pavilion A: Cancer Center1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 582-2134Tuesday2:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Rochelle Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wan?
We are so happy to have found Dr Wan. He has been instrumental in helping my mother with her breast cancer. Other physicians in the area had dismissed her case. Dr Wan was clear from the start and communicated very well with us. He was very professional and honest about what could and could not be done. Dr Wan is patient, kind, and always gives us hope. Thanks to him, my mother is in remission! She always has a lifted spirit when seeing his team. The team of nurses and office staff are so very helpful and friendly. It’s very clear that the patient is always the focus of care at this doctors office.
About Dr. Alan Wan, DO
- Oncology
- English
- 1669777074
Education & Certifications
- Franciscan St James Health
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
