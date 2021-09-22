Overview

Dr. Alan Walters, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walters works at Walter Hirasa Huang MDs in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.