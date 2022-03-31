Dr. Alan Waitze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waitze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Waitze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Waitze, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Waitze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC500 Chase 2 Fl Pkwy Ste B, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-6677
-
2
Shelton330 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 755-6677
-
3
Waterbury500 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waitze?
I met him for 5 minutes was told I need major surgery with fusions and laminectomy and I lost my ability's to stay in the moment I was in shock. He took so much time to help me understand and make me feel comfortable. The day before the surgery I was really scared and was going to cancel, he called me up and spent a half hour on the phone helping me feel comfortable. Really cares about what he does and his patients each and every one.
About Dr. Alan Waitze, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1164480323
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waitze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waitze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waitze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waitze works at
Dr. Waitze has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waitze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Waitze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waitze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waitze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waitze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.