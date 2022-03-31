See All Neurosurgeons in Waterbury, CT
Dr. Alan Waitze, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Waitze, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Waitze works at NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC
    500 Chase 2 Fl Pkwy Ste B, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-6677
  2. 2
    Shelton
    330 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-6677
  3. 3
    Waterbury
    500 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-6677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthyCT
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 31, 2022
    I met him for 5 minutes was told I need major surgery with fusions and laminectomy and I lost my ability's to stay in the moment I was in shock. He took so much time to help me understand and make me feel comfortable. The day before the surgery I was really scared and was going to cancel, he called me up and spent a half hour on the phone helping me feel comfortable. Really cares about what he does and his patients each and every one.
    Dorreen L Beaulieu — Mar 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alan Waitze, MD
    About Dr. Alan Waitze, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164480323
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    • Neurosurgery
