Overview

Dr. Alan Waitze, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Waitze works at NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.