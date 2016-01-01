Dr. Alan Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Wagner, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Wagner, MD is a ophthalmology specialist in Suffolk, VA. Dr. Wagner completed a residency at Eastern Virginia Medical School. He currently practices at Wagner Macula & Retina Center and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wagner is board certified in Ophthalmology.
Locations
-
1
Wagner Macula & Retina Center2016 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 481-4400
-
2
Wagner Macula & Retina Center101 Technology Park Dr, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 Directions (757) 481-4400
-
3
Wagner Macula & Retina Center809 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 109, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 481-4400
-
4
Wagner Macula & Retina Center300 Marcella Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 481-4400
-
5
Virginia Beach1800 Republic Rd Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4400
-
6
Wagner Macula & Retina Center1855 W City Dr, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (757) 481-4400
-
7
Wagner Macula & Retina Center3206 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 481-4400Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
8
Wagner Macula & Retina Center6160 Kempsville Cir # 110A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 481-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Dr. Alan Wagner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Male
- 1295719631
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
Admitting Hospitals
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagner?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wagner speaks Russian and Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.