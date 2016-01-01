See All Ophthalmologists in Suffolk, VA
Dr. Alan Wagner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (114)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Wagner, MD is a ophthalmology specialist in Suffolk, VA. Dr. Wagner completed a residency at Eastern Virginia Medical School. He currently practices at Wagner Macula & Retina Center and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wagner is board certified in Ophthalmology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    2016 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  2. 2
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    101 Technology Park Dr, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  3. 3
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    809 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 109, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  4. 4
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    300 Marcella Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  5. 5
    Virginia Beach
    1800 Republic Rd Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  6. 6
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    1855 W City Dr, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  7. 7
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    3206 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    6160 Kempsville Cir # 110A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • WellPoint

About Dr. Alan Wagner, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1295719631
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cornell University Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School
Residency
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Northwestern University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 114 ratings
Patient Ratings (114)
5 Star
(101)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

114 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.