Dr. Alan Wachtel, MD
Dr. Alan Wachtel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
- 1 34 S Broadway Ste 702, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 428-8563
I took my 6 year old son to see Dr. Wachtel in 1997 and he was diagnosed with ADHD and treated successfully for many years. It was the greatest gift I could have given him. Dr. Wachtel understands ADHD better than anyone and is a genius at pharmacology. My son is now 30" has made a fortune trading options and is about to get engaged to a wonderful girl - and I give Dr. Wachtel a lot of credit. Expensive? Yes + but worth every penny.
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1902014947
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
