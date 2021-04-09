Dr. Alan Vo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Vo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Vo, DO is a Registered Nurse in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Vo works at
Locations
Franciscan Medical Group11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 985-2949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Lakewood Pain Clinic11306 Bridgeport Way SW Ste B, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (360) 752-0518
Bellevue Pain Clinic1900 116th Ave NE Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 774-1538
Olympia Pain Clinic155 Lilly Rd NE Ste A, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (425) 774-1538
Washington Center for Pain Mgmt. LLC21616 76th Ave W Ste 203, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 774-1538
Issaquah Office1301 4th Ave NW Ste 302, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 774-1538
Renton Pain Clinic1412 SW 43rd St Ste 109, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 774-1538
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vo?
This morning I visited his office. The Nurses are friendlier. Doctor Vo is good Doctor High recommended, thankful.
About Dr. Alan Vo, DO
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Vietnamese
- 1427343144
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists
- Sinai Hospital/University Of Maryland
- Downey Regional Medical Center
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vo speaks Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.