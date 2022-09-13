Dr. Alan Villavicencio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villavicencio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Villavicencio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Villavicencio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital and Platte Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Villavicencio works at
Locations
-
1
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Longmont United Hospital2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 500, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
- Platte Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villavicencio?
Dr. V. is an extremely gifted surgeon with an excellent staff of professionals who are all friendly, helpful and well-informed. I was always able to reach someone when I needed assistance or information. Eric, Dr. V’s PA is very personable and knowledgeable. I would highly recommend Dr. V without reservation to anyone considering consulting a neurosurgical spine physician. You could not find a better doctor with whom to entrust your heath and well-being.
About Dr. Alan Villavicencio, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1720033939
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai MEd Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of California
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villavicencio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villavicencio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villavicencio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villavicencio works at
Dr. Villavicencio has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villavicencio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Villavicencio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villavicencio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villavicencio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villavicencio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.