Overview

Dr. Alan Varraux, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Varraux works at Associates of Pulmonary & Critical Care LLC in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.