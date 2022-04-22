Dr. Valadie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Valadie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Valadie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Valadie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Orthopedics - SR 64 East8000 Sr 64 # East, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 274-4142
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MCM Maxcare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valadie?
PA Ashley was smart, great communicator/listener. Annnd she gave the best shot ever whew. Mitchell assisted Ashley and he was upbeat & they worked well together. Dr Alan Valadie was referred by my PT sis: Sue Ann & he did a great job on my mothers hip. Thank you for employing such a wonderful staff. Thank you PA Ashley.
About Dr. Alan Valadie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578539862
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valadie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valadie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valadie works at
Dr. Valadie has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valadie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Valadie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valadie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valadie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valadie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.