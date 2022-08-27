Overview

Dr. Alan Turtz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Turtz works at Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.