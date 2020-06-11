Overview

Dr. Alan Turnham, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Turnham works at Dr. Alan Cleveland Turnham - Dermatology in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.