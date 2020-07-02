Dr. Alan Trumbly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trumbly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Trumbly, DO
Dr. Alan Trumbly, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Trumbly works at
Methodist Richardson Radiation Oncology Associates2805 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (469) 204-6100Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been anemic, it has been a tough for me to handle it, diagnose by different doctors was never correct. I found Dr. Trumble extremely knowledgeable, with comprehensive diagnose. I was impressed. A great care taker. I highly recommend Dr. Trumbly as a great hematologist.
About Dr. Alan Trumbly, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417121286
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Trumbly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trumbly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trumbly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trumbly has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trumbly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Trumbly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trumbly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trumbly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trumbly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.