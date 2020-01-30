Overview

Dr. Alan Thomley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Thomley works at SANGER HEART AND VASCULAR in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.