Overview

Dr. Alan Thomay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Thomay works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Wound Repair and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.