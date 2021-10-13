See All Hand Surgeons in Lakewood, WA
Dr. Alan Thomas, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Thomas works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood
    7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 582-7257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Clare Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Wrist Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Broken Neck
Cancer
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Conditions
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Friendly, efficient care for my shoulder again, as always. Thanks.
    Guy — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Thomas, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447254032
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

