Overview

Dr. Alan Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.