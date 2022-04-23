Dr. Alan Tenaglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Tenaglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Tenaglia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Tenaglia works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Cardiovascular Center3099 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 945-3535Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Scottsdale Cardiovascular Center10250 N 92nd St Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 945-3535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
On time, no waiting and excellent examination and diagnosis, kind doctor and informative of my previous and current medical conditions. Very honest and considerate.
About Dr. Alan Tenaglia, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215976550
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Internal Medicine
