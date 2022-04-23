Overview

Dr. Alan Tenaglia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Tenaglia works at HonorHealth Heart Group - Osborn in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.