Dr. Alan Teitelbaum, DPM

Podiatry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Teitelbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

    315 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 369-9494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2021
    Not impressed. He made othodics for me that I could never use, that’s how much they hurt my feet. He also unnecessarily scared me by alluding to the fact that maybe I wouldn’t be walking when I turn eighty. Stupid statement. I HATE doctors who throw their power around by making unfounded statements about their patients health.
    Natasha — Jul 19, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Teitelbaum, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609846468
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Teitelbaum, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teitelbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

