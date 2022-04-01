Dr. Alan Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Taylor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Locations
Cardiology Partners851 Highway 287 N, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 842-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taylor is a great doctor. I've been his patient for over 22 years. He has given me excellent care and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alan Taylor, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- SIU
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medici
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
