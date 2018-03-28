Dr. Alan Tarshis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarshis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Tarshis, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Tarshis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Dr. Tarshis works at
Locations
-
1
Gha Kenwood Pharmacy8245 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 229-6000
-
2
Pediatric Associates of Montgomery Ltd10600 Montgomery Rd Ste 300, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarshis?
Dr. Tarshis was absolutely wonderful. I was really nervous about going to my appointment, but he was funny and I had a nice experience.
About Dr. Alan Tarshis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902841281
Education & Certifications
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarshis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarshis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarshis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarshis works at
Dr. Tarshis has seen patients for Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarshis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tarshis speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarshis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarshis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarshis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarshis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.