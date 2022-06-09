Overview

Dr. Alan Tannenbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tannenbaum works at Primary Care Associates in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.