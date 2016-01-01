See All Dermatologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Alan Tanenbaum, MD

Dermatology
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Tanenbaum, MD is a dermatologist in Memphis, TN. Dr. Tanenbaum completed a residency at University Of Tn College Of Med. He currently practices at Tanenbaum Dermatology Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tanenbaum Dermatology Center
    760 E Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 761-0500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Alan Tanenbaum, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1114023611
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Tn College Of Med
  • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(10)
