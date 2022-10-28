See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Alan Swenson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alan Swenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with Mary S Stern/University Of Cincinnati Hand Surgery Fellowship|Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Fellowship

Dr. Swenson works at Orthopedic Physicians Alaska in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Physicians Alaska
    3801 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Great delivery of care by the entire OPA Team involved with my case. Efficient, friendly, knowledgeable, and compassionate. Tools (QR codes) made available in the patient room to allow review of common Ortho conditions. Dr Swenson has a lovely bedside manner, listened to my concerns, and addressed the issue at hand. Thank you OPA.
    Yuriann — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Swenson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215371430
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mary S Stern/University Of Cincinnati Hand Surgery Fellowship|Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Of Washington Orthopaedic &amp;amp; Sports Medicine Surgery Residency Program|University Of Washington Orthopaedic &amp;amp;amp; Sports Medicine Surgery Residency Program|University Of Washington Orthopaedic &amp;amp;amp;amp; Sports Medici
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Swenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swenson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swenson works at Orthopedic Physicians Alaska in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Swenson’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Swenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

