Dr. Alan Swenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with Mary S Stern/University Of Cincinnati Hand Surgery Fellowship|Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Fellowship



Dr. Swenson works at Orthopedic Physicians Alaska in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.