Dr. Alan B Swearingen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan B Swearingen, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Texas Interventional Pain Institute Pllc19002 Park Row Ste 200, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (832) 391-6870Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swearingen?
I truly recommend Dr. Swearingen, he was the doctor who helped me the most, and I've been continuously visiting chiropractors, PT's and massage therapists for more than 3 years. He was able to perform an accurate diagnose and administered IM injections to help with my condition. Thank you.
About Dr. Alan B Swearingen, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1245588672
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swearingen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swearingen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swearingen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swearingen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swearingen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swearingen speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swearingen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swearingen.
