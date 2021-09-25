See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Alan B Swearingen, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan B Swearingen, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Swearingen works at Texas Interventional Pain Institute Pllc in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Interventional Pain Institute Pllc
    19002 Park Row Ste 200, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 391-6870
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2021
    I truly recommend Dr. Swearingen, he was the doctor who helped me the most, and I've been continuously visiting chiropractors, PT's and massage therapists for more than 3 years. He was able to perform an accurate diagnose and administered IM injections to help with my condition. Thank you.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan B Swearingen, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245588672
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan B Swearingen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swearingen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swearingen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swearingen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swearingen works at Texas Interventional Pain Institute Pllc in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Swearingen’s profile.

    Dr. Swearingen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swearingen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swearingen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swearingen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swearingen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swearingen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.