Dr. Alan Sunshine, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Sunshine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 351-9512
Hospital Affiliations
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Sunshine was excellent. I would definitely recommend Dr. Sunshine.
About Dr. Alan Sunshine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1639154214
Education & Certifications
- Hosp of U PA
- Temple University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sunshine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunshine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunshine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunshine.
