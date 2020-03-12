Dr. Alan Sull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Sull, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Sull, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-2663
Santa Monica Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group4676 Admiralty Way Ste 303, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 829-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, compassionate and a great medical experience. He's extremely knowledge and has taught me a lot about my musculoskeletal health. You're definitely in great hands with Dr. Sull!
About Dr. Alan Sull, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1194968834
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sull has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sull has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sull. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.