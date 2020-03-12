See All Hand Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Alan Sull, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Sull, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Sull works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-2663
  2. 2
    Santa Monica Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group
    4676 Admiralty Way Ste 303, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

De Quervain's Disease
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
De Quervain's Disease
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open

De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2020
    Caring, compassionate and a great medical experience. He's extremely knowledge and has taught me a lot about my musculoskeletal health. You're definitely in great hands with Dr. Sull!
    — Mar 12, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Sull, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194968834
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

