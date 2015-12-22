Dr. Alan Spielberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spielberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Spielberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Spielberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Dr Marianne Hendrix MD PC48 Route 25A Ste 203, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 724-1178
-
2
North Shore Digestive Medicine PC50 Route 111 Ste 302, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 724-1178
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Alan Spielberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Dutch and French
- 1164554622
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spielberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spielberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spielberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spielberg has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spielberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spielberg speaks Dutch and French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spielberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spielberg.
