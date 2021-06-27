Overview

Dr. Alan Spiegel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Spiegel works at Northwest Cardiovascular Assocs in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.