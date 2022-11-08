Dr. Alan Speir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Speir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Speir, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Speir works at
Locations
Cardiac Vascular Thoracic Surgery Associates PC2921 Telestar Ct Ste 140, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 876-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Speir, is excellent and saved my life with a triple Bypass in August 1999. In my opinion there is none better in what he does. Very concerned with his patients, and puts you at ease with his professional and calm attitude. Just found out I have an Aneurism of my Aorta in my chest measuring 4.5 , although at 83 I do not like the thought of open heart surgery again, I am at least thinking about seeing him and getting his advice on " the way ahead". John Hay, Ashburn, VA
About Dr. Alan Speir, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1003885443
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-Medical School At Houston
- University Tex Med School
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
