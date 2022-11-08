See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Alan Speir, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Speir, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Speir works at Internal Medicine in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Vascular Thoracic Surgery Associates PC
    2921 Telestar Ct Ste 140, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 876-0580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  Empyema
  Ileus
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Speir, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003885443
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas-Medical School At Houston
    • University Tex Med School
    • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Speir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Speir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Speir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Speir works at Internal Medicine in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Speir’s profile.

    Dr. Speir has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Speir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

