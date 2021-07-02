Overview

Dr. Alan Singer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Singer works at Pearl Institute for Headache and Neurology in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.