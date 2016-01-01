Overview

Dr. Alan Simon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Valley Health System in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.