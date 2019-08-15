Overview

Dr. Alan Silverstein, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kearny, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - DMD.



Dr. Silverstein works at Kearny Family Dental in Kearny, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.