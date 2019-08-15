See All General Dentists in Kearny, NJ
Dr. Alan Silverstein, DMD

Dentistry
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Silverstein, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kearny, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - DMD.

Dr. Silverstein works at Kearny Family Dental in Kearny, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Kearny Family Dental
    843 KEARNY AVE, Kearny, NJ 07032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 639-2224
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment for Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Microsonic Dental Cleanings Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 15, 2019
    Came to Dr. Silverstein for a cleaning and check-up. Appointment process was very easy and there was no wait when I arrived. Kim, the dental hygenist, is very friendly and very patient when performing the cleaning. I have not been to the dentist in a while and I expected it to be painful but it wasn't at all! Dr. Silverstein took his time listening to my concerns and explaining what he was doing. All in all, it was a great experience - easy, efficient, and effective.
    Anonymous — Aug 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Silverstein, DMD
    About Dr. Alan Silverstein, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518968049
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - DMD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Silverstein, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein works at Kearny Family Dental in Kearny, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Silverstein’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

