Dr. Alan Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Siegel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain Physicians of South Florida7447 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 722-6200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
Takes the time to make sure you understands your options.
About Dr. Alan Siegel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1326028630
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siegel speaks Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.