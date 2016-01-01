Dr. Alan Siegal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Siegal, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Siegal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Locations
Geriatric and Adult Psychiatry LLC60 Washington Ave Ste 203, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-0414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Siegal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952319139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegal has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.