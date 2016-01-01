Overview

Dr. Alan Siegal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Siegal works at Geriatric & Adult Psychiatry Clinical Care And Research Center in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.