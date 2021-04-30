Overview

Dr. Alan Shuster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Shuster works at Shuster Eye in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.