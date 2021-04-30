Dr. Alan Shuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Shuster, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Shuster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Shuster works at
Locations
-
1
Shuster Eye550 Heritage Dr Ste 202, Jupiter, FL 33458 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Prime Health Services
- TPA
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuster?
I had my first visit with Dr. S. He was recommended by a neighbor after my ophthalmologist retired. I was VERY pleased with him and his staff. The staff and my neighbor had followed him when he moved to Stuart for several years. I think that explains why he is so EXCEPTIONAL!!
About Dr. Alan Shuster, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639266034
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr San Antonio
- Cabrini Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuster works at
Dr. Shuster has seen patients for Trichiasis, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shuster speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.