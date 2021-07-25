Dr. Alan Shleier, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shleier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Shleier, DDS
Dr. Alan Shleier, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Chester, OH.
Cincinnati Dental Services7334 Tylers Corner Dr Ste 500, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 434-5255Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shleier?
Dr. Shleier is an excellent dentist. He’s very professional and has an awesome “bed side manner”. He loves his profession and is a perfectionist. I have had a few procedures done with excellent results.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Shleier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shleier accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shleier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shleier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shleier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shleier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shleier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shleier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.