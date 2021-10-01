Dr. Alan Shikani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Shikani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Shikani, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from American Univerity Of Beirut and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Shikani works at
Locations
1
Good Samaritan Hospital5601 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (443) 444-4848
2
LifeBridge Sinai Hospital2401 W Belvedere Ave Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions
3
Maryland ENT Center LLC.1629 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 321-1025
4
33rd Street Surgery Center LLC200 E 33rd St Ste 631, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-6673
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shikani recently performed surgery on me. I found him to be very professional and informative prior to the procedure and after. I also felt that he took special care to accommodate an existing other problem that likely made the surgery more complicated. I am very impressed with his staff. Everyone from the people who schedule appointments, explain the preop procedures, the nurses during and after the procedure, and Dr. Shikani was professional, clear, and took all the time I needed to respond to any questions or concerns.
About Dr. Alan Shikani, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1962428979
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery
- Union Memorial Hospital
- American Univerity Of Beirut
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shikani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shikani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shikani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shikani has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shikani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shikani speaks Arabic and French.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikani.
