Dr. Alan Shikani, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alan Shikani, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from American Univerity Of Beirut and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Shikani works at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Good Samaritan Hospital
    5601 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 444-4848
    LifeBridge Sinai Hospital
    2401 W Belvedere Ave Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Maryland ENT Center LLC.
    1629 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 321-1025
    33rd Street Surgery Center LLC
    200 E 33rd St Ste 631, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-6673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Laryngitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Laryngitis
Sinusitis

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Oct 01, 2021
    Dr. Shikani recently performed surgery on me. I found him to be very professional and informative prior to the procedure and after. I also felt that he took special care to accommodate an existing other problem that likely made the surgery more complicated. I am very impressed with his staff. Everyone from the people who schedule appointments, explain the preop procedures, the nurses during and after the procedure, and Dr. Shikani was professional, clear, and took all the time I needed to respond to any questions or concerns.
    Larry — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Shikani, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1962428979
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    • American Univerity Of Beirut
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Shikani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shikani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shikani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shikani has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shikani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

