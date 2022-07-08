Dr. Alan Shepard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Shepard, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Shepard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shepard works at
Locations
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Such a warm visit! I have been to many doctors, therapists and surgeons after my injury. Dr Shepard reassured me and provided me great relief with his knowledge and patience. It is a huge part of healing to have your concerns addressed. Dr Shepard ticked all the boxes. Thank you
About Dr. Alan Shepard, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245223767
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Neurology
Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepard works at
Dr. Shepard has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shepard speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.
