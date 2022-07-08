Overview

Dr. Alan Shepard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shepard works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.