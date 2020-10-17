Dr. Alan Sheinman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Sheinman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Sheinman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Sheinman works at
Locations
-
1
Sound Audiology LLC215 Atlantic Ave, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 599-5688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheinman?
ALWAYS EXCELLENT!! Dr. Sheinman explains everything carefully with the utmost care and concern for me. He goes above and beyond "the call of duty" all the time.
About Dr. Alan Sheinman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1932192689
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheinman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheinman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheinman works at
Dr. Sheinman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheinman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheinman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.