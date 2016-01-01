See All Allergists & Immunologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Alan Sheen, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Sheen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Children's Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Sheen works at Alan Sheen, M.D. in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alan E. Sheen
    3701 Houma Blvd Ste 101, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 11:45am
    Alan Sheen, M.D.
    185 Greenbrier Blvd Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Children's Hospital
  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Pollen Allergy
Blood Allergy Testing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Alan Sheen, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215009741
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital National Medical Center, Washington, DC
    • Charity Hospital Tulane Div
    • Ochsner Foundation Hospital
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Sheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheen has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

