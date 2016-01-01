See All Neurologists in Sacramento, CA
Neurology
Dr. Alan Shatzel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Shatzel works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-5779
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Sleep Apnea
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Alan Shatzel, DO

  • Neurology
  • English
  • 1104937523
Education & Certifications

  • Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Shatzel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shatzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shatzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shatzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shatzel works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shatzel’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shatzel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shatzel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shatzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shatzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

