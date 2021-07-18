Dr. Alan Sharif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Sharif, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Sharif, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Brownfield Regional Medical Center, Carlsbad Medical Center, Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Cardiology Specialists PA4802 N LOOP 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 788-0040
-
2
Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital4810 N Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 788-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- Brownfield Regional Medical Center
- Carlsbad Medical Center
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was flown to Lubbock for a heart episode. Received excellent care from Dr. Sharif and the staff at the Lubbock Heart Hospital and The Lubbock Heart Clinic. The nursing staff is amazing. The office is always full and they manage to get you in to your labs and appointments on time without feeling rushed. Dr. Sharif is very patient and explains the labs and procedures very well.
About Dr. Alan Sharif, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013910546
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Aleppo Med Sch
- Interventional Cardiology
