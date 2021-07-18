Overview

Dr. Alan Sharif, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Brownfield Regional Medical Center, Carlsbad Medical Center, Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Sharif works at Cardiologists Of Lubbock in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.