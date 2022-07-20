Overview

Dr. Alan Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Community Hospital Of Huntington Park.



Dr. Shapiro works at B. Robert Bamshad, MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA, Huntington Park, CA and Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.