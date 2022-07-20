Dr. Alan Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Shapiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Community Hospital Of Huntington Park.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
Leon Bender M.d. A.m.c.8635 W 3rd St Ste 765W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-7717
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-3277Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 2680 Saturn Ave Ste 210, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (323) 587-3882
Southern California Hospital At Culver City3828 Delmas Ter, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 462-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Community Hospital Of Huntington Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro treated me with respect, kindness, knowledge, thoroughness and communicated with me effortlessly. His attention to detail throughout our patient/doctor relationship was exacting and comforting.
About Dr. Alan Shapiro, MD
- Urology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104851385
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
