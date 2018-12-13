Overview

Dr. Alan Shain, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Shain works at Internal Medicine Center, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Gout and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.