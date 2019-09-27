Dr. Alan Shabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Shabo, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Shabo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Dr. Shabo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alan L. Shabo M.d. A Medical Corp.10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 824-9661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shabo?
Dr. Shabo is an exceptional physician. He is thorough, thoughtful and take the time to clearly explain what is necessary. He is caring and very well thought out. I recommend Dr. Alan Shabo without reservation.
About Dr. Alan Shabo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1073730081
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shabo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shabo works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shabo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.