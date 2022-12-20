Dr. Alan Serure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Serure, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Serure, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Serure works at
Locations
Alan Serure Plastic Surgery7300 SW 62nd Pl Ste 200, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 669-0184Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente.
About Dr. Alan Serure, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003962184
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Microsurgery Fellowship / Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas|Plastic Surgery Residency / Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas
- Jackson Memorial General Surgery Hospital and the University of Miami Affiliated Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine - M.D.
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serure has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Serure using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Serure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Serure speaks Spanish.
350 patients have reviewed Dr. Serure. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serure.
