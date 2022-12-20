See All Plastic Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Alan Serure, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (350)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Serure, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Serure works at Alan Serure Plastic Surgery in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alan Serure Plastic Surgery
    7300 SW 62nd Pl Ste 200, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 669-0184
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharoplasty
Breast Ptosis
Brow Lift
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 350 ratings
Patient Ratings (350)
5 Star
(346)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Alan Serure, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1003962184
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor College Of Medicine|Microsurgery Fellowship / Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Residency
  • Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas|Plastic Surgery Residency / Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas
Internship
  • Jackson Memorial General Surgery Hospital and the University of Miami Affiliated Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Miami School of Medicine - M.D.
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
